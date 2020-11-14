Alyssa Henry Sells 10,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,900.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $177.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 285.79 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.00. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $201.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

