Marc Rosen Sells 56,946 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Marc Rosen sold 56,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $973,776.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Rosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Marc Rosen sold 21,680 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $325,200.00.

NYSE LEVI opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,296 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 54.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,945 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,156.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,280 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

