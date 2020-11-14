Joseph W. Sutton Sells 19,316 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 19,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $861,300.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $415,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ameresco stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

