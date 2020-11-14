Carl R. Christenson Sells 20,000 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AIMC opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -176.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.60.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.