Carl R. Christenson Sells 20,000 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of AIMC opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -176.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.60.
Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.
AIMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
