GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Forum Merger II Co. (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger II Co. (NASDAQ:FMCIU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

FMCIU stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. Forum Merger II Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97.

Forum Merger II Company Profile

Forum Merger II Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

