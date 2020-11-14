GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 78.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TIF opened at $131.37 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $103.89 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.91.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TIF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

