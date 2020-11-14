GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $279,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 19,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

