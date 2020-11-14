GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,892 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

