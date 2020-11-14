GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,152,000 after purchasing an additional 213,593 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,186,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,951,000 after acquiring an additional 810,380 shares during the period.

MOAT stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78.

