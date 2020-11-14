GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth $2,034,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,068,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

CNS stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.24. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.12.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 60.43% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $0.39. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

