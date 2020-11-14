GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,107,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,767,000 after buying an additional 117,974 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $17,916,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 541.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 247,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 208,655 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 242,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 43,231 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $80.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

