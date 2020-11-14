GWM Advisors LLC Takes $358,000 Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 284.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WORK. Barclays boosted their price target on Slack Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.40 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $199,805.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 180,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,091.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,166 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

