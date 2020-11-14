GWM Advisors LLC Takes $358,000 Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 284.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WORK. Barclays boosted their price target on Slack Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.40 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $199,805.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 180,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,091.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,166 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Forum Merger II Co.
GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Tiffany & Co.
GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF
GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc.
GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF
GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc.
