9,645 Shares in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of ProShares Short Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

NYSEARCA RWM opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.