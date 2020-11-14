GWM Advisors LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,608,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,951,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 63.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,216,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,934 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 184.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,826,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 406.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,214,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after purchasing an additional 974,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $1,683,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 31,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $999,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,502 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,525. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.