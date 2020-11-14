GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.2% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 37.8% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 44,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $8,494,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $187.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSU. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.52.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

