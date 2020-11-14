GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 26.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Southern Copper by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 115,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Southern Copper by 15.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $54.39 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $3,034,810.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,709,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 238,683 shares of company stock worth $12,844,671 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

