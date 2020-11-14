GWM Advisors LLC Invests $353,000 in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lumber Liquidators at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 863.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 65,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 66.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

LL opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $767.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

