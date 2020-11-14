GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,808,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wingstop by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,291,000 after acquiring an additional 50,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 209.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,291,000 after acquiring an additional 459,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wingstop by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 3.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 242,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.18.

NASDAQ WING opened at $129.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.32. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.40, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.