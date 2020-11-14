GWM Advisors LLC Invests $370,000 in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,347,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter.

ARKF stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.