GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,102 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.53.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $223,252.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $4,394,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,055 shares of company stock valued at $11,558,659. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.00 and a beta of 1.07. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

