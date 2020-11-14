GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at about $13,983,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Camping World by 109.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Camping World in the second quarter valued at about $8,713,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Camping World by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,121,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,943,000 after purchasing an additional 215,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 618.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 227,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 196,132 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Camping World news, COO Tamara Ward sold 12,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $426,418.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.57 per share, with a total value of $100,390.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,092,614.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 48,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWH opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

