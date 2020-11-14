GWM Advisors LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BYD opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.02 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $516,929.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,937 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.65.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

