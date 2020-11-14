GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.8% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.3% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.50 and a beta of 1.24. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.