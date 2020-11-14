GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 26.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 44,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 19.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 498,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 82,220 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $636,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,497.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

