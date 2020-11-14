GWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,855 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,855 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.52.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

