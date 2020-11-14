39,629 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 637,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 151,794 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,621,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

UA stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

