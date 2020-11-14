GWM Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $246.13 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $258.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

