GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,148 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Nov 14th, 2020

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on X. Cfra upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of X opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $14.52.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

