GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Collectors Universe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLCT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Collectors Universe by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Collectors Universe in the second quarter worth $169,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Collectors Universe in the second quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Collectors Universe by 177.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

NASDAQ CLCT opened at $66.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $621.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

