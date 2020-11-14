GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 4,207.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000.

ARKQ opened at $63.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

