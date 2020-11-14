GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 4,207.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000.

ARKQ opened at $63.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Forum Merger II Co.
GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Forum Merger II Co.
GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Tiffany & Co.
GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Tiffany & Co.
GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF
GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF
GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc.
GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc.
GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF
GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF
GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc.
GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report