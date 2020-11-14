GWM Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of GAN worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,272,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,306,000.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

GAN opened at $17.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33. GAN Limited has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. GAN’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.