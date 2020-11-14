GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 62 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $522.93 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $528.64 and its 200-day moving average is $501.62.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,979 shares of company stock worth $29,438,386. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $561.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $478.33.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.