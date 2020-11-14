2,426 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $723,683,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $81,520,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,978,000 after purchasing an additional 696,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,147,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,968,000 after purchasing an additional 631,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.47. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $154.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. CSFB increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total transaction of $1,009,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,053 shares in the company, valued at $31,981,406.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,033 shares of company stock valued at $27,234,997. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

