GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 81 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 64,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,342,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $340.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.81 and its 200 day moving average is $285.02. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $353.77.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

