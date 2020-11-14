GWM Advisors LLC Invests $362,000 in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $64.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $67.05.

