GWM Advisors LLC Takes $354,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $22,661,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $21,335,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $14,171,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $8,418,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $5,222,000.

SNOW stock opened at $234.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.91. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $319.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Cowen began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.95.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

