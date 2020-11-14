GWM Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.81. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $5,418,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,487,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 21,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $1,779,204.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,760.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,244 shares of company stock worth $35,664,881. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

