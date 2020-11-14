STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Position Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

