GWM Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 233,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 186,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 62,459 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMPT opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

