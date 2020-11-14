GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 259,247 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 111,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 71,280 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a current ratio of 31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.