Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Increased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $8,977,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,582,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,667 shares of company stock valued at $78,396,863 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.52.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $566.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $577.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

