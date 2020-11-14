GWM Advisors LLC Buys 183 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,702,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,206,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,048,000 after acquiring an additional 242,874 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,894 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in TransUnion by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,704,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,348,000 after acquiring an additional 459,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in TransUnion by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,664,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU opened at $92.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.35. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $204,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,272. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.69.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

