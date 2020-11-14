GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DHT worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of DHT by 398.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,630,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,659 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth $9,045,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 3,995.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,688,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 1,647,556 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth $5,983,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of DHT by 280.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 712,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 525,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.29 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $779.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 336.84%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

