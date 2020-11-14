Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

NYSE KMPR opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.73. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $85.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average is $70.57.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.