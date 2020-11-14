Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 131.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 30.2% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 93,466 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $789,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 25.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 210,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

RHI opened at $63.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.