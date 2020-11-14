Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 18.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 301,937 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 141.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 263,436 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 115.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 83,762 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,072,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 669.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 60,728 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $30,512.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at $954,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 12,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $938,043.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,710 shares of company stock worth $9,488,378 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $69.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.