Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $372,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $2,831,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 11.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 125,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $1,751,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

