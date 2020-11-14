Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

