Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,480 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, July 20th. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

NYSE SKX opened at $31.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

