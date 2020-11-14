GWM Advisors LLC Invests $427,000 in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $51.94 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

